Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Short Interest Up 128.6% in August

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 128.6% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $34.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.32. Coca-Cola HBC has a 1-year low of $22.54 and a 1-year high of $39.23.

CCHGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Coca-Cola HBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.14 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Coca-Cola HBC from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.07.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

