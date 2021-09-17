Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Acquired by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,998 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $9,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 322.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 98.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 554 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTSH stock opened at $76.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $65.58 and a 52 week high of $82.73.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. On average, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTSH. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

