Collective (CO2) Trading Up 12% This Week

Collective (CURRENCY:CO2) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 17th. During the last week, Collective has traded up 12% against the dollar. Collective has a market capitalization of $236,343.27 and approximately $1,693.00 worth of Collective was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Collective coin can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00001900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Collective alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.56 or 0.00060129 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002806 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.26 or 0.00135283 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00013519 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.04 or 0.00772734 BTC.

Collective Profile

Collective (CRYPTO:CO2) is a coin. Collective’s total supply is 505,213 coins and its circulating supply is 261,918 coins. Collective’s official Twitter account is @InfoClimatecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ClimateCoin aims to create a decentralized carbon credits portal. Carbon credits is a mechanism that will work as a compensation system balancing between new GHGs emissions and corresponding quantities of certified mitigations. Any entity can purchase these carbon credits to offset their duties regarding the GHGs emissions. ClimateCoin is an ERC-20 compliant token and will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Collective Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collective directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collective should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Collective using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Collective Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Collective and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.