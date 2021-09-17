Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of BVN stock opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.52. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $13.44.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $240.86 million for the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 1.09% and a net margin of 2.05%. Analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,827,685 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $233,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,559 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,239 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,554,000 after purchasing an additional 605,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,648,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $114,470,000 after purchasing an additional 415,899 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.6% in the second quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 10,174,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $92,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,795,189 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

