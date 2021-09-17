Comparing Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) & Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) and Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Ideanomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.94% -8.06% Ideanomics -79.71% -19.57% -15.12%

This table compares Electric Last Mile Solutions and Ideanomics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A Ideanomics $26.76 million 39.20 -$98.22 million ($0.43) -5.09

Electric Last Mile Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ideanomics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.5% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.2% of Ideanomics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.5% of Ideanomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Electric Last Mile Solutions and Ideanomics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00 Ideanomics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Electric Last Mile Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 113.05%. Ideanomics has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 219.63%. Given Ideanomics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ideanomics is more favorable than Electric Last Mile Solutions.

Summary

Ideanomics beats Electric Last Mile Solutions on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc. is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions. Ideanomics Capital includes DBOT ATS and Intelligenta, which provide financial services solutions powered by AI and blockchain. The company was founded by Shane B. McMahon on October 19, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

