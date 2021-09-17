Comparing ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) & Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) and Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.5% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.0% of Zynex shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of ENDRA Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Zynex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

ENDRA Life Sciences has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zynex has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ENDRA Life Sciences and Zynex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENDRA Life Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Zynex 0 1 3 0 2.75

Zynex has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.15%. Given Zynex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zynex is more favorable than ENDRA Life Sciences.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Zynex’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENDRA Life Sciences $10,000.00 7,492.40 -$11.73 million ($0.63) -2.84 Zynex $80.12 million 5.32 $9.07 million $0.26 47.19

Zynex has higher revenue and earnings than ENDRA Life Sciences. ENDRA Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zynex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ENDRA Life Sciences and Zynex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENDRA Life Sciences N/A -101.75% -87.74% Zynex 5.18% 9.30% 7.18%

Summary

Zynex beats ENDRA Life Sciences on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENDRA Life Sciences

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc. develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

About Zynex

Zynex, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

