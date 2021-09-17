Comparing First Northwest Bancorp (FNWB) & The Competition

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ: FNWB) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “Savings institutions, except federal” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare First Northwest Bancorp to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings for First Northwest Bancorp and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|First Northwest Bancorp
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2.00
|First Northwest Bancorp Competitors
|110
|422
|247
|15
|2.21
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares First Northwest Bancorp and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|First Northwest Bancorp
|$67.53 million
|$10.34 million
|16.10
|First Northwest Bancorp Competitors
|$151.44 million
|$16.22 million
|19.28
First Northwest Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than First Northwest Bancorp. First Northwest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares First Northwest Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|First Northwest Bancorp
|18.63%
|7.38%
|0.81%
|First Northwest Bancorp Competitors
|23.77%
|9.57%
|1.02%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
51.6% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.3% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of First Northwest Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “Savings institutions, except federal” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk and Volatility
First Northwest Bancorp has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Northwest Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.78, meaning that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Dividends
First Northwest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. First Northwest Bancorp pays out 21.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Savings institutions, except federal” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.4% and pay out 28.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.
Summary
First Northwest Bancorp competitors beat First Northwest Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared.
First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile
First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account. The company was founded on August 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Port Angeles, WA.
