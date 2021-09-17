Comparing Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) & Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF)

Auxly Cannabis Group (OTCMKTS:CBWTF) and Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Auxly Cannabis Group has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inotiv has a beta of 2.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Auxly Cannabis Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of Inotiv shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Inotiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Auxly Cannabis Group and Inotiv, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auxly Cannabis Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Inotiv 0 0 1 0 3.00

Auxly Cannabis Group currently has a consensus price target of $0.75, suggesting a potential upside of 284.62%. Inotiv has a consensus price target of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.77%. Given Auxly Cannabis Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Auxly Cannabis Group is more favorable than Inotiv.

Profitability

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and Inotiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auxly Cannabis Group -71.34% -27.56% -15.08% Inotiv -6.83% -14.51% -4.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Auxly Cannabis Group and Inotiv’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auxly Cannabis Group $37.92 million 4.25 -$63.77 million N/A N/A Inotiv $60.47 million 8.55 -$4.68 million ($0.35) -92.86

Inotiv has higher revenue and earnings than Auxly Cannabis Group.

Summary

Inotiv beats Auxly Cannabis Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group, Inc. engages in developing, manufacturing, and distributing branded cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Cannabis Operations, Research Operations, and South American Cannabis Operations. The Canadian Cannabis Operations segment includes cultivation and sale of cannabis and cannabis 2.0 products within Canada. The Research Operations segment offers research services for customers who are conducting human clinical trials. The South American Cannabis Operations segment refers to cultivation of cannabis products through Inverell SA. The company was founded by Hugo M. Alves on August 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Inotiv Company Profile

Inotiv, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets vivo sampling systems and accessories, physiology monitoring tools, liquid chromatography, and electrochemistry instruments platforms. The company was founded by Peter T. Kissinger in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, IN.

