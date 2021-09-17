Comparing Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG)

Reservoir Media (NASDAQ:RSVR) and Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Reservoir Media alerts:

This table compares Reservoir Media and Warner Music Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reservoir Media N/A N/A -$100,000.00 N/A N/A Warner Music Group $4.46 billion 4.67 -$475.00 million ($0.65) -62.28

Reservoir Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Warner Music Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Reservoir Media and Warner Music Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reservoir Media 0 0 2 0 3.00 Warner Music Group 1 3 3 0 2.29

Reservoir Media presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.87%. Warner Music Group has a consensus price target of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.28%. Given Reservoir Media’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Reservoir Media is more favorable than Warner Music Group.

Profitability

This table compares Reservoir Media and Warner Music Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reservoir Media N/A N/A N/A Warner Music Group 5.44% 1,558.97% 4.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.5% of Reservoir Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Warner Music Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.5% of Warner Music Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Warner Music Group beats Reservoir Media on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Reservoir Media Company Profile

Roth CH Acquisition Co. II entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Reservoir Holdings Inc.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists. This segment also specializes in marketing its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials. It conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Elektra, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin', Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville. This segment markets, distributes, and sells music and video products to retailers and wholesale distributors; independent labels to retail and wholesale distributors; and various distribution centers and ventures, as well as online physical retailers, streaming services, and download services. The Music Publishing segment owns and acquires rights to approximately one million musical compositions comprising pop hits, American standards, folk songs, and motion picture and theatrical compositions. Its catalog includes approximately 80,000 songwriters and composers; and a range of genres, including pop, rock, jazz, classical, country, R&B, hip-hop, rap, reggae, Latin, folk, blues, symphonic, soul, Broadway, techno, alternative, and gospel. This segment also administers the music and soundtracks of various third-party television and film producers and studios. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Warner Music Group Corp. is a subsidiary of AI Entertainment Holdings LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Reservoir Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reservoir Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.