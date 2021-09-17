Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Group (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Compass Group PLC provides food and support services to its customers globally through its subsidiaries. The Company serves customers in offices and factories; schools and universities; hospitals and senior living communities; major sports and cultural venues; and remote mining camps and offshore platforms. Its food service segment offers services in the form of free flow restaurants, formal dining restaurants, grab and go deli and café outlets and vending. Support services provided by Compass Group PLC include cleaning, building operations and maintenance, logistics and transport, outdoor, project management and security services. The sectors catered by Campus include business and industry; healthcare and senior citizens; education; sports and leisure and defense, offshore and remote. Compass Group PLC is headquartered in Chertsey, United Kingdom. “

Get Compass Group alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an underperform rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Compass Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Compass Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compass Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $711.50.

CMPGY stock opened at $20.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.38 and a beta of 1.16. Compass Group has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $23.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60.

Compass Group Company Profile

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Group (CMPGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.