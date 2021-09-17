Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Christopher L. Fowler Sells 1,000 Shares

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total transaction of $36,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,582.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher L. Fowler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 16th, Christopher L. Fowler sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $34,860.00.

Shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock opened at $36.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.35 million, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.43. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $37.27.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.24 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

CPSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,065,000 after acquiring an additional 95,199 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,027,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,136,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 561,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,168,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 556,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,490,000 after acquiring an additional 32,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Computer Programs and Systems by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 25,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems Company Profile

Computer Programs & Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care EHR, Post-acute Care EHR, and TruBridge. The Acute EHR segment provides acute care electronic health record (EHR) solutions, Thrive and Centriq, and related services for community hospitals and their physician clinics.

