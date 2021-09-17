Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives $45.91 Average Target Price from Analysts

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.99.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.40 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $40.40 price target for the company.

Get Confluent alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth $95,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter worth $228,000. 17.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT opened at $67.74 on Tuesday. Confluent has a 1 year low of $37.71 and a 1 year high of $68.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.13.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.48 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.