Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Trading Down 5%

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) shares were down 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.69 and last traded at $8.69. Approximately 4,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 465,224 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CNSL shares. Citigroup raised Consolidated Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. downgraded Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

The stock has a market cap of $876.94 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.13.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 8.46% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNSL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,475 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $416,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Consolidated Communications by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

