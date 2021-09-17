Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ED. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $688,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,774 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,075,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $155,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,003 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,464,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $109,519,000 after acquiring an additional 570,791 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 92.8% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 895,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,210,000 after acquiring an additional 431,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,488,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $111,329,000 after purchasing an additional 383,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $73.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day moving average of $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.