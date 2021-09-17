Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by American National Insurance Co.

American National Insurance Co. cut its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. American National Insurance Co.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,251,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,433,000 after buying an additional 304,690 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,317,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 635,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,988,000 after acquiring an additional 241,741 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 296,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,594,000 after purchasing an additional 222,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,702,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,072,000 after purchasing an additional 219,158 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.32. The stock had a trading volume of 6,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,775. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $218.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.91.

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

