Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $46.00 at KeyCorp

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Continental Resources from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Continental Resources from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.08.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.63. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $43.67.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently -51.28%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 87.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,582,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,582 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 24.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,155 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 28.1% during the second quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $205,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187,996 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after acquiring an additional 870,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the second quarter valued at about $24,316,000. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

