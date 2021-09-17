Contrasting Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) & Switch (NYSE:SWCH)

Alfi (NASDAQ:ALF) and Switch (NYSE:SWCH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Alfi and Switch, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alfi 0 0 0 0 N/A Switch 0 0 9 1 3.10

Switch has a consensus price target of $25.11, indicating a potential downside of 6.02%. Given Switch’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Switch is more favorable than Alfi.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.0% of Alfi shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of Switch shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Switch shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Alfi and Switch’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alfi N/A N/A N/A Switch 5.23% 4.62% 1.25%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alfi and Switch’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alfi N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Switch $511.55 million 12.63 $15.54 million $0.21 127.24

Switch has higher revenue and earnings than Alfi.

Summary

Switch beats Alfi on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alfi

Alfi, Inc. provides interactive intelligent artificial intelligence and machine learning software solutions. Alfi, Inc. was formerly known as Lectrefy, Inc. and changed its name to Alfi, Inc. in January 2020. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

About Switch

Switch, Inc. (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE. The company was founded by Rob Roy in 2000 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

