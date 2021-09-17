Contrasting Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) and Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF)

Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) and Barratt Developments (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bonterra Energy and Barratt Developments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonterra Energy 1 3 1 0 2.00 Barratt Developments 0 5 6 0 2.55

Bonterra Energy currently has a consensus target price of $3.30, indicating a potential downside of 20.93%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than Barratt Developments.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Barratt Developments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonterra Energy $90.81 million 1.55 -$229.09 million N/A N/A Barratt Developments $6.48 billion 1.54 $888.88 million $1.95 10.05

Barratt Developments has higher revenue and earnings than Bonterra Energy.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Bonterra Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Barratt Developments shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.45, suggesting that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Barratt Developments has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bonterra Energy and Barratt Developments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonterra Energy 94.05% -8.77% -2.66% Barratt Developments N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Barratt Developments beats Bonterra Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Barratt Developments Company Profile

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the business of developing residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It operates through the Housebuilding and Commercial Developments segments. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

