Convex Finance (CVX) Market Cap Reaches $263.54 Million

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Convex Finance coin can currently be bought for about $12.33 or 0.00026145 BTC on major exchanges. Convex Finance has a market cap of $263.54 million and $11.62 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002265 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.43 or 0.00070896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.84 or 0.00179926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.72 or 0.00118171 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,362.65 or 0.07131213 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,165.95 or 1.00025324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.57 or 0.00826173 BTC.

Convex Finance Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 64,038,620 coins and its circulating supply is 21,376,501 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Convex Finance directly using US dollars.

