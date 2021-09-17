Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Acquired by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Copart by 58.7% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $152.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a PE ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.66. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.07 and a twelve month high of $152.75.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. Copart’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.83.

In other Copart news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $39,954,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 47,479 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $6,422,959.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 573,293 shares of company stock worth $77,786,349. Company insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

