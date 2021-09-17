Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CNM. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

NYSE:CNM opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a one year low of $21.45 and a one year high of $30.57.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Equities analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

