Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $76.00) on shares of Cortexyme in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cortexyme from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cortexyme has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.00.

Shares of CRTX stock opened at $90.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.99 and its 200 day moving average is $54.84. Cortexyme has a 12 month low of $26.66 and a 12 month high of $121.98.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cortexyme will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Margaret Mcloughlin sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $30,332.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Detke sold 40,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $2,187,697.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,411 shares of company stock worth $5,887,490. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 3,765,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,571,000 after acquiring an additional 109,706 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,736,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,043,000 after acquiring an additional 275,089 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after acquiring an additional 59,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,990,000 after acquiring an additional 42,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Cortexyme by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 35,579 shares during the last quarter. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cortexyme

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

