Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 15.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,370 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBRL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.78.

CBRL opened at $136.41 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.92 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.13 and a 200-day moving average of $153.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.51.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

