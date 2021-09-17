Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Lowered to $155.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price objective dropped by analysts at MKM Partners from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.63% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.78.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $136.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.75. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $106.92 and a 1 year high of $178.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,885 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,032 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

