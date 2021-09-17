Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Lowered to $155.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) had its price objective dropped by analysts at MKM Partners from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.63% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $178.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $164.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.78.
NASDAQ CBRL opened at $136.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.75. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.51. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1 year low of $106.92 and a 1 year high of $178.82.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.
