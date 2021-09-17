Credit Suisse Group Increases Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $33.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the company’s current price.

CNM has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of CNM opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $30.57.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

About Core & Main

Core & Main Inc is a specialized distributor of water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services, to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential and residential end markets. The company’s products and services are used in the maintenance, repair, replacement and construction of water and fire protection infrastructure.

