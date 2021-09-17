Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HCMLY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Holcim stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.27. 123,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.22. Holcim has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $12.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.76.

Holcim Ltd. manufactures and sells cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and asphalt products as well as associated services and solutions. Its products are used in various projects and applications, including the construction of infrastructure projects, such as tunnels, airports, ports, bridges, data centres, roads and highways, and stadiums.

