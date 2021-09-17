Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €137.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Credit Suisse Group set a €137.00 ($161.18) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AIR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €151.00 ($177.65) target price on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price target on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on Airbus in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on Airbus in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €130.69 ($153.76).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of AIR stock opened at €114.88 ($135.15) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €113.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is €106.44. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a one year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.