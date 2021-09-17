Creditcoin (CTC) Market Cap Reaches $2.27 Billion

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 17th. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.01 or 0.00008430 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $2.27 billion and approximately $11.56 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,663.50 or 1.00080529 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.38 or 0.00072192 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.09 or 0.00067382 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 40.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00009127 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001147 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002140 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

