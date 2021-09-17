Cresset Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,103 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 505.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 222,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anthem by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 37,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Anthem by 372.8% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 19,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 15,045 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Anthem by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,883,000 after purchasing an additional 335,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Anthem by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

ANTM stock traded up $2.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $377.56. 428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,762. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $375.13. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.10 and a 12 month high of $406.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.11%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Anthem from $399.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Anthem in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $465.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.76.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $384.36 per share, for a total transaction of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

