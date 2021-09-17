Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWJ. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 66.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Performa Ltd US LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,328,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Shares of EWJ stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.45. The company had a trading volume of 51,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,119,937. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.65. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $74.12.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

