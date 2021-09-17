Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $6.61 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,039 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,065,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,203,000 after buying an additional 159,078 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 92,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 30,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.35.

NYSE:XOM opened at $56.31 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.40. The company has a market cap of $238.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

