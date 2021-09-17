Crewe Advisors LLC Buys 150 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PENN traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $75.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,777,683. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.09 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.08. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 2.55.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 545,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PENN shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial started coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.53.

Penn National Gaming Company Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

