Crewe Advisors LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Crewe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.49. 376,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,970,935. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.53 and a one year high of $56.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.61.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

