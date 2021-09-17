Crewe Advisors LLC Has $61,000 Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 400.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kelman Lazarov Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 8,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 6,792 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 329.9% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 94,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

JKE traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $69.22. The stock had a trading volume of 34,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,362. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $313.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.60 and a 200-day moving average of $125.65.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

