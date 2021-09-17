Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 475 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 48.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter.

MUB stock remained flat at $$116.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,239. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.91 and a fifty-two week high of $118.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.87.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

