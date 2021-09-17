Critical Analysis: Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) and EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP)

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.9% of EVO Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.6% of EVO Payments shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Etsy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares EVO Payments and Etsy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVO Payments $439.10 million 4.79 -$1.68 million $0.64 39.44 Etsy $1.73 billion 16.44 $349.25 million $2.69 83.33

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than EVO Payments. EVO Payments is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Etsy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for EVO Payments and Etsy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVO Payments 0 1 2 0 2.67 Etsy 0 2 16 0 2.89

EVO Payments currently has a consensus price target of $32.67, indicating a potential upside of 29.42%. Etsy has a consensus price target of $224.25, indicating a potential upside of 0.04%. Given EVO Payments’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe EVO Payments is more favorable than Etsy.

Profitability

This table compares EVO Payments and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVO Payments 2.00% -8.26% 4.16% Etsy 22.45% 73.54% 18.54%

Volatility and Risk

EVO Payments has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 1.62, meaning that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Etsy beats EVO Payments on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc. is a holding company, which provides payments technology and services. It offers payment and commerce solutions. The firm operates through the Americas and Europe geographical segments. The Americas segment is composed of the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Europe segment includes operations in the Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Poland, Spain, and the United Kingdom, as well as supporting merchants in France, Austria, Italy, the Nordics, and other Central and Eastern European. The company was founded by Rafik R. Sidhom in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

