Critical Review: Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) & LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) and Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Old Point Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. LCNB pays out 49.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LCNB has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Old Point Financial has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. LCNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for LCNB and Old Point Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCNB 0 0 1 0 3.00 Old Point Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

LCNB presently has a consensus price target of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 3.92%. Given LCNB’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe LCNB is more favorable than Old Point Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LCNB and Old Point Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCNB $79.52 million 2.65 $20.08 million $1.55 10.86 Old Point Financial $54.71 million 2.04 $5.39 million N/A N/A

LCNB has higher revenue and earnings than Old Point Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.2% of LCNB shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Old Point Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of LCNB shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Old Point Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LCNB and Old Point Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCNB 26.11% 8.56% 1.15% Old Point Financial 11.57% 6.27% 0.59%

Risk and Volatility

LCNB has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old Point Financial has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LCNB beats Old Point Financial on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

