Critical Survey: Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR)

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) and Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and Angel Oak Mortgage, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cushman & Wakefield 1 2 4 0 2.43 Angel Oak Mortgage 0 1 5 0 2.83

Cushman & Wakefield presently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.46%. Angel Oak Mortgage has a consensus target price of $19.83, suggesting a potential upside of 13.66%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Cushman & Wakefield.

Profitability

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Angel Oak Mortgage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cushman & Wakefield -0.35% -2.64% -0.40% Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cushman & Wakefield and Angel Oak Mortgage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cushman & Wakefield $7.84 billion 0.52 -$220.50 million ($1.00) -18.16 Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Angel Oak Mortgage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cushman & Wakefield.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.7% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Cushman & Wakefield shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage beats Cushman & Wakefield on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America. The EMEA segment includes operations in the UK, France, Netherlands and other markets in Europe and the Middle East. The APAC segment comprises of operations in Australia, Singapore, China and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company was founded in 1917 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Angel Oak Mortgage Company Profile

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

