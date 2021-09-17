Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.074 per share on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.40). The business had revenue of C$100.01 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

