CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,353,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,254,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 7.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,344,000 after acquiring an additional 150,783 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 24.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,323,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,597,000 after acquiring an additional 257,260 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike by 8.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,180,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,406,000 after acquiring an additional 95,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in CrowdStrike by 50.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 936,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,991,000 after acquiring an additional 313,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

In other CrowdStrike news, COO Colin Black sold 9,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.33, for a total transaction of $2,194,827.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total value of $1,156,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 271,754 shares of company stock valued at $69,990,178 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.15.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $264.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.96 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.68. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.10 and a 52 week high of $289.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.