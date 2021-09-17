CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.430-$0.490 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.080-$0.100 EPS.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $264.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of -318.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $289.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.68.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $277.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CrowdStrike from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.15.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.10, for a total value of $1,156,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $1,101,202.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 271,754 shares of company stock worth $69,990,178 in the last 90 days. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CrowdStrike stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.02% of CrowdStrike worth $1,146,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

