Crown (NYSE:CCK) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist

Truist initiated coverage on shares of Crown (NYSE:CCK) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a positive rating and a $138.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.88.

Get Crown alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $108.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Crown has a twelve month low of $71.92 and a twelve month high of $114.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.00.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Crown’s payout ratio is 13.51%.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $37,011.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,031,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,171,642.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crown by 30.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.