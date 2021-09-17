CryptoSoul (SOUL) Price Reaches $0.0018 on Exchanges

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $568,024.07 and approximately $1,293.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.13 or 0.00137494 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.11 or 0.00523759 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00017694 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00041495 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00012999 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000083 BTC.

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

