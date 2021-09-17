CVI Holdings LLC Cuts Position in E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO)

CVI Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 832,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662,643 shares during the quarter. E2open Parent makes up 0.6% of CVI Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. CVI Holdings LLC’s holdings in E2open Parent were worth $9,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ETWO. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $250,704,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,519,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new position in E2open Parent during the first quarter worth about $111,758,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,704,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,358,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETWO traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $12.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,935. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $66.33 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Chinh Chu acquired 28,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $300,001.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 407,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $4,976,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,884,975 shares of company stock worth $22,000,383 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

