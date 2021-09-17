CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 96.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth $38,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.71. 103,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,432,300. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $113.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

