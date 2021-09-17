CWM Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,177,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after purchasing an additional 740,349 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,184,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,003,000 after purchasing an additional 459,181 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,356,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,900,000 after purchasing an additional 240,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 291,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 238,806 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,141. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.
About Henry Schein
Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.
