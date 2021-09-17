CWM Advisors LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,702 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,177,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,135,000 after purchasing an additional 740,349 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,184,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,003,000 after purchasing an additional 459,181 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,356,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,900,000 after purchasing an additional 240,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 452.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 291,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,630,000 after purchasing an additional 238,806 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,141. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.31 and a fifty-two week high of $83.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSIC. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

