CWM Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 8.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,069 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 78,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 30,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 22,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.44. 89,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,978,600. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

