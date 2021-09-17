CWM Advisors LLC Has $1.50 Million Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 227.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,692 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Fox Factory by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fox Factory by 33.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Fox Factory by 1.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Fox Factory by 8.4% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

FOXF stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.48. 855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,982. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $69.95 and a twelve month high of $172.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.12.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Fox Factory had a net margin of 13.43% and a return on equity of 24.12%. Equities analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,533 shares in the company, valued at $402,417.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard T. Winters sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $78,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,711 shares of company stock valued at $266,875 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

