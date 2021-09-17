CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 12,651 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 74.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXPI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in eXp World by 110.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,676 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 248.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,988,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,397 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 70.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,076,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,574,000 after purchasing an additional 858,931 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 110.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,293,000 after purchasing an additional 626,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of eXp World by 164.3% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 502,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,873,000 after purchasing an additional 312,125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.98% of the company’s stock.

Get eXp World alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXPI. DA Davidson increased their target price on eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on eXp World in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eXp World has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,146. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.38 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.15 and a beta of 2.89.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.82 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $567,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,192,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,695,922.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,775,611.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 368,700 shares of company stock worth $15,952,980. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.