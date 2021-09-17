CWM Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy by 182.3% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 61.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Shares of Entergy stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $112.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,573. The firm has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.52. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.06). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Entergy from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Entergy from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Entergy from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.86.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.